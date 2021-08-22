Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of ETJ opened at $11.39 on Friday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $11.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

