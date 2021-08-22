Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $14.28 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

