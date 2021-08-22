eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,740,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 27,590,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $73.36 on Friday. eBay has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $76.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,538 shares of company stock worth $1,283,160 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $639,252,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $649,153,000 after buying an additional 197,845 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.48.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

