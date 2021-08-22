Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) & Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Critical Comparison

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and Clearway Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearway Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75

Clearway Energy has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.37%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A Clearway Energy 3.66% 4.39% 1.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and Clearway Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clearway Energy $1.20 billion 5.24 $25.00 million $0.60 51.90

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 1,394 MW thermal equivalent capacity of steam and chilled water. Clearway Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

