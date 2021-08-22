EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading 8.4% Higher

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s stock price traded up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $23.05. 8,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,115,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.37 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in EHang by 39.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EHang during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new stake in EHang during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,524,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EHang during the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

