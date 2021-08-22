Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Hits $323.36 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Electroneum has a market cap of $323.36 million and $1.07 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 84.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,892,244,135 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

