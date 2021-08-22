Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENB. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CSFB upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.65.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$48.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$49.35. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$35.80 and a 52 week high of C$50.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

