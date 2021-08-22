Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.95. 478,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,422. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $228.87.

