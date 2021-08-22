Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.52. 653,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,558. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $299.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

