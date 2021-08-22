Energi One Day Volume Reaches $328,152.00 (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $86.54 million and approximately $328,152.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00089676 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00307137 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00050059 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 44,125,219 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

