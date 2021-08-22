EpiK Protocol (EPK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.44 Million

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $52.54 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00055419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00128729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00156591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,513.29 or 1.00360875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.45 or 0.00925646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.31 or 0.06676432 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EpiK Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EpiK Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

