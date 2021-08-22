EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT Raised to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -32.74, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at about $31,449,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $23,925,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 78.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 480,945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3,980.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 412,176 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $18,402,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

