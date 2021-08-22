EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Holdings Reduced by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 18.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $23,925,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in EPR Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 135,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in EPR Properties by 34.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPR opened at $47.47 on Friday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -32.74, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.71.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 158.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

