Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 52,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,100,375 shares.The stock last traded at $19.82 and had previously closed at $19.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HSBC set a $19.76 price objective on Equinor ASA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.59.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after buying an additional 767,227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 65,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

