Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.84.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EBKDY shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €40.00 ($47.06) to €42.00 ($49.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

EBKDY stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. 17,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,785. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.31.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

