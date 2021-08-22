ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Major Shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech Purchases 250,000 Shares

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ EPIX opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $326.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.65. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.
ESSA Pharma Company Profile
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
