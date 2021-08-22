ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Major Shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech Purchases 250,000 Shares

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $326.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.65. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.