Estate Counselors LLC Acquires 1,175 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.52. The stock had a trading volume of 31,759,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,623,078. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

