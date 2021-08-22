Estate Counselors LLC Grows Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,075 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,512 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 220,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 67,160 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,944,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,009,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.79, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

