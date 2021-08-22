Estate Counselors LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 550,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,033. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

