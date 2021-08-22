EtherGem Price Reaches $0.0192 on Top Exchanges (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a total market cap of $373,872.39 and approximately $1,777.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00057308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.78 or 0.00822667 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00047874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00103860 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

