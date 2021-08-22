Ethverse (ETHV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $40,734.00

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0997 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges. Ethverse has a total market cap of $802,731.77 and $40,734.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethverse has traded up 64.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.69 or 0.00375756 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $443.72 or 0.00917668 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,139,240 coins and its circulating supply is 8,049,067 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.