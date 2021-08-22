EUNOMIA (ENTS) Tops One Day Volume of $82.00

EUNOMIA (CURRENCY:ENTS) traded down 32.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, EUNOMIA has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar. One EUNOMIA coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNOMIA has a total market capitalization of $106,915.05 and approximately $82.00 worth of EUNOMIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00056939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00133173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00157682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,026.00 or 0.99723028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.32 or 0.00930234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.75 or 0.06602133 BTC.

EUNOMIA Coin Profile

EUNOMIA’s total supply is 19,973,330,191 coins and its circulating supply is 16,420,688,682 coins. EUNOMIA’s official website is ent.zone . The official message board for EUNOMIA is ent.zone/blog . EUNOMIA’s official Twitter account is @EunomiaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

