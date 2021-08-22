Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Get Euroseas alerts:

ESEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Euroseas from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.95. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. Euroseas had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 28.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euroseas will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Euroseas during the 2nd quarter valued at $733,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Euroseas by 12,595.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Euroseas during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euroseas (ESEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.