Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Everbridge to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $962,523. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Everbridge by 86,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge stock opened at $145.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.83. Everbridge has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.