Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to Issue $1.55 Quarterly Dividend

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Everest Re Group has raised its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Everest Re Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $32.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

RE stock opened at $271.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $193.02 and a 12 month high of $281.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.30.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RE has been the subject of a number of research reports. cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

