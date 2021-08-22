EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. EVO Payments reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVOP. Barclays boosted their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of EVOP stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.20. 140,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,693. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,259.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19.

In other news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $631,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,462,055.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,721 shares of company stock worth $1,174,328 in the last 90 days. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in EVO Payments by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

