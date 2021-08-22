Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Sells $457,600.00 in Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $457,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frank J. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $80,546.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $394,000.00.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 2.38.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

