Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1,038.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

