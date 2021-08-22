Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 48,490 Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $686.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.63 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.34.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.