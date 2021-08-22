Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.22% of Daktronics worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in Daktronics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 190,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Daktronics during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 153.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 56,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,973,000 after acquiring an additional 219,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Daktronics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $5.94 on Friday. Daktronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Daktronics had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $116.88 million during the quarter.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

