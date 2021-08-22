Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $608,000 Stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.17% of Powell Industries worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

POWL stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $294.64 million, a PE ratio of 840.00 and a beta of 1.30. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $37.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

