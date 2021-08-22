Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

COOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $38.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.