Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $736,000 in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 9.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Eventbrite by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Eventbrite by 47.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EB opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 3.09. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $766,782.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,920 shares of company stock worth $1,120,092. Corporate insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

