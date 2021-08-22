Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 832 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Inogen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Inogen by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at about $3,939,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Inogen by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $413,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 727,887 shares of company stock worth $42,393,514. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $61.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.81. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $82.35. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -510.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

