Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 829 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,707. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

JNPR stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.67.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

