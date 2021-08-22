Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Trimmed by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

