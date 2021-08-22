Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 266.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,352. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $17,259,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock valued at $883,691,385. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $359.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

