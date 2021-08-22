Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.5% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $102,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Facebook by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $359.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.80. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock valued at $883,691,385. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

