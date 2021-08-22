Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $53.00 at BTIG Research

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

FTCH stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.03.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

