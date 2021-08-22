Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 148,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,206,257 shares.The stock last traded at $37.60 and had previously closed at $38.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

Get Farfetch alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.03.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 433.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 49.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.