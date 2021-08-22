FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Short Interest Update

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 301,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $65.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 1.35. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.89 and a 52-week high of $97.88.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.