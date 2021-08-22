Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FURCF. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Faurecia S.E. has a consensus rating of Buy.

FURCF stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. Faurecia S.E. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.78.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

