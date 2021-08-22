Financial Analysis: Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) versus Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

0.1% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Accel Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enthusiast Gaming -32.89% -23.44% -17.03% Accel Entertainment 4.32% 32.90% 8.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Enthusiast Gaming and Accel Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 4 0 3.00 Accel Entertainment 0 2 3 0 2.60

Enthusiast Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $9.63, indicating a potential upside of 108.79%. Accel Entertainment has a consensus target price of $15.30, indicating a potential upside of 41.54%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Accel Entertainment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Accel Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 9.81 -$20.05 million ($0.24) -19.21 Accel Entertainment $316.35 million 3.19 -$410,000.00 $0.07 154.43

Accel Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Enthusiast Gaming. Enthusiast Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accel Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Enthusiast Gaming on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc. engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.