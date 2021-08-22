Financial Counselors Inc. Has $30.21 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,222 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $30,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,802,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 16,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,780 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $114.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,486,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,025. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $76.69 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

