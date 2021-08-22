Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.1% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $51,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 173,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,572,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.82. 4,112,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,732,729. The company has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.97. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.