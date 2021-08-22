Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $24,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $8,954,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 43.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in American Tower by 9.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.82. 1,712,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $291.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.94.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

