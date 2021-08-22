First Personal Financial Services Has $147,000 Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

