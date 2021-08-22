First Personal Financial Services Sells 63 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

Shares of GWW opened at $430.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.25 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $446.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

