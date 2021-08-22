First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664,565 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 3.11% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $68,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $57.42. 113,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,508. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.51.

