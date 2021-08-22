Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock opened at $157.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.98. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.